Negative Covid report or full vaccination must for visiting Himachal from today

Himachal Pradesh, which has been reporting a spurt in new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases for a while now, will make it mandatory from Friday, August 13, for tourists to carry either a negative test report or proof of full vaccination when visiting the state. The negative RT-PCR test report that the people are supposed to carry with them must not be older than 72 hours. In the case of a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) report, it must not be older than 24 hours, according to the official order issued by the Himachal Pradesh government earlier this week.

“All persons intending to visit the state shall carry their Covid-19 vaccine certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours w.e.f. 13th August 2021,” Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh said while reading out the government order on Tuesday.

Issuing the two-page order following the meet, the chief secretary explained that the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state has been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of active Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate in the state are still increasing. Singh described the situation as quite “precarious”.

Himachal Pradesh took the decision to make full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test report mandatory for travellers entering the state after a cabinet meeting, presided over by chief minister Jairam Thakur, earlier this week.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government asked tourists to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or proof of full vaccination only when visiting temples in the state during the ‘Shrawan Ashtami Navratras’ religious event from August 9 to 17.

The Himachal Pradesh high court even asked the state government on Thursday to reconsider its decision of holding 'Maa Chintpurni Sawan Mela' in Una district, keeping in view the precarious situation, as devotees may visit the fair in large numbers which could lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Himachal Pradesh reported as many as 354 new Covid-19 cases and three related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative infection tally in the state to 209,344. The death toll has mounted to 3,526, while there are 2,668 currently active cases, according to the state health bulletin.