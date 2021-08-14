Negative RT-PCR report for entering apartment, buying liquor | Check list

Several states have again made negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for people coming from other states amid the apprehension of a third wave of the pandemic. But now it is different from the earlier situation on two counts. First, negative RT-PCR can be replaced with vaccine certificates, as in people who have received both doses of their Covid vaccines can show their certificates instead of the test report. Two, local people also need negative RT-PCR reports for some purposes.

Why travel restrictions are making a comeback

India's present Covid-19 situation is in control, leaving a few states. But teh Centre has been warning that there is no room for complacency as several occasions including Muharram, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi fall in August. Hence, these travel restrictions can be seen as preventive measures.

RT-PCR must in these states for travellers coming from other states

Tamil Nadu (for people coming from Kerala)

Karnataka ( for people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala)

Himachal Pradesh (for all travellers)

Chhattisgarh (for all travellers)

Goa (for people coming from Kerala)

Punjab (For all travellers)

West Bengal (For travellers from Pune, Mumbai and Chennai)

Maharashtra (all flyers)

Uttar Pradesh (For travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu)

RT-PCR test report versus vaccination certificate

As a considerable number of people in India are fully vaccinated, many states have clarified that fully vaccinated people don't require to get tested. But some authorities have specified that a vaccine certificate will not be enough; a recent RT-PCR test report is mandatory. For example, Bengaluru civic authorities said that people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala must produce RT-PCR reports even if they are fully vaccinated.

RT-PCR report must for joining duty, buying liquor, entering flat

In Jharkhand, an RT-PCR test report is mandatory for security personnel and police who have been on leave.

Kerala has made RT-PCR tests or vaccine certificates mandatory for visiting shops. The government said that people who queue up in front of liquor stores will also have to produce negative RT-PCR test reports.

Bruhat Bengaluru Municipal Corporation has made negative RT-PCR mandatory for residents of apartments when they are returning from any other state. If they do not have a report, they will be tested and until the report comes, they will have to be quarantined in their flats.