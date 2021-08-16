Neighbours would feel safer if Afghan land isn't used for terror: India at UNSC

India said on Monday if there was zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and it was ensured that Afghan territory would not be used by any terrorist group to threaten or attack any other nation, Afghanistan’s neighbours and the entire region would feel safer. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti made the statement while addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council being held under India’s current presidency on the prevailing crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power.

“We have seen very unfortunate scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that (have caused) widespread panic among the people. Women and children are in distress. Incidents of firing have been reported from the city, including the airport,” said India’s ambassador to the UN said at the meeting. This was the second meeting held over the issue in a week.





"As a neighbour of Afghanistan, as a friend of its people, the current situation prevailing in the country is of great concern to us in India. Afghan men, women, and children are living under a constant state of fear. They are uncertain of their future... Afghans are worried about whether their right to live with dignity will be respected," he further said.

Stating that India had been engaged in development projects in each of Afghanistan's 34 provinces before the current crisis unfolded, Tirumurti further urged all stakeholders to maintain law and order and ensure safety of all. "We call upon parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure safety and security of all concerned, including UN diplomatic and consular personnel," he added.

In his speech, UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke about "chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights", adding that he was particularly concerned about mounting violations against women and girls in Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s takeover of the war-ravaged nation was completed after the Islamic militant group made an easy entry to capital Kabul and took over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to rush out of the country.

The UNSC meeting on Afghanistan came as talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha were stalled and just days before the extended Troika meeting scheduled to be held in Qatar on August 11.