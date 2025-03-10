NEP row: DMK MP Kanimozhi moves privilege notice against Dharmendra Pradhan

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday filed a notice for breach of parliamentary privilege against union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in response to his remarks on the National Education Policy issue. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Lok Sabha(Sansad TV)

The notice comes amid the ongoing debate over the proposed three-language formula under the NEP, which has sparked an intense row between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government.

Before filing the notice, Kanimozhi said the DMK government had raised concerns over NEP and refused complete acceptance of the policy.

"They (central government) should not link funds for school education with NEP implementation. We have not changed our stand. The minister called us liars and uncivilised. He hurt our pride. We are not against any language but you cannot call us uncivilised,” she added.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned after several opposition members condemned the remarks made by Pradhan amid a row over the implementation of the NEP in Tamil Nadu

What did Dharmendra Pradhan say in Lok Sabha today?

Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government had changed its stand on implementing the centrally sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

Pradhan further said, “They are dishonest and they are ruining the future of the students of Tamil Nadu. They are doing politics.”

The union minister claimed that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had also agreed initially “but suddenly some super CM appeared and they made a U-Turn.

"Today is March 10. We have still 20 days left in March," he said, indicating the time left for the Tamil Nadu government to sign the MoU on PM SHRI.

Congress leaders condemn Pradhan's remarks

Slamming Pradhan for his remarks, Congress MP Mallu Ravi said equal respect must be given to the people of South India.

"Today while replying to some question, the education minister made a very unparliamentary comment about a state. He said Tamilians are uncivilised," Ravi said.

Congress' Karti Chidambaram also said there was societal and political unanimity in Tamil Nadu about non-acceptance of the three-language policy.

"Tamil Nadu will never accept the imposition of Hindi, we are well served by the two-language formula. There is societal and political unanimity in Tamil Nadu in rejecting NEP which imposes a third language. The BJP will be rejected time and again in Tamil Nadu," he told reporters.