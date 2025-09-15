Nepal’s newly appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki delivered her first public address on Sunday, vowing to fight corruption, honour those killed in the recent uprising as “martyrs”, and not cling to political power, as her new government began to take shape. Nepal PM vows reforms as new govt takes shape

The 73-year-old former chief justice chaired key meetings at the government complex of Singha Durbar, where several buildings were set ablaze during the recent mass protest.

“We have to work according to the vision of the young generation. What’s needed now is an end to corruption and [a guarantee] of good governance,” she said.

The Karki-led interim government began to come together as officials in the president’s office said that they have received three names for cabinet ministers’ posts.

“Senior advocate Om Prakash Aryal, who is also a legal advisor to Kathmandu Metropolitan City is set to be Nepal’s new home minister. Former finance secretary Rajeshwar Khanal will be the finance minister while Kulman Ghising, former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority, will be assigned three ministries - water resources, urban planning, and physical infrastructure,” an official in president’s office said on condition of anonymity.

The neighbouring country was plunged into chaos last week after security forces tried to crush rallies by young protesters. At least 72 people were killed in Nepal in the worst violence since the end of a civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008. Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday as houses of top politicians were ransacked and Parliament was set ablaze. Karki took oath on Friday as the Himalayan nation’s interim prime minister to lead a six-month transition to elections.

The appointment of the former judge, known for her independent views and strong anti-corruption credentials, came after thousands of young protesters used the online app Discord to debate the next steps and named Karki as their choice.

“Everyone knows the circumstances and the necessity that led to the formation of this interim government. I did not come here on my own. I had to take on this responsibility after you urged me to step in. My team and I are not here to taste the power. We won’t stay for more than six months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament,” she said.

Nepal’s parliament was dissolved late on Friday, and the president’s office announced that they will hold elections on March 5.

Families of dozens of people killed during the agitation demanded that the government declare their relatives as “martyrs”, with families of at least 22 deceased refusing to take back the bodies until the government honoured them.

Before Sunday’s meetings, Karki held a minute’s silence for those killed in the unrest. In her address, she said the new government will honour the fallen protesters. “I met families of the young men and women, mostly students, who died in the violence. We held a meeting and decided that they should be declared as martyrs. Each family will be paid 10 lakh [Nepalese] rupees,” she said.

The families of the victims welcomed the announcement. “We have lost our children but are glad that the government has declared them martyrs. We hope our children’s sacrifice will not go in vain and that Nepal becomes a better place,” Purshottam Khatwada (52), father of Rashik (22), who died in the clashes, said.

Street demonstrations started on Monday in Kathmandu over a ban on 26 social media platforms but quickly turned violent, with protesters attacking government buildings and police opening fire. Though the ban was rescinded, the unrest continued over broader grievances, with tens of thousands of protesters attacking and burning the parliament, the presidential residence and businesses.

The PM said that it appeared the destruction of institutions and government property across the country was a planned conspiracy. “This was a challenge to us and the nation by the attackers. We have to be united and build this nation. The violence and destruction that happened in Nepal has happened for the first time. It was a planned conspiracy and must be probed,” she said.

Karki said the interim government faced a major challenge due to government documents and court records getting destroyed during the agitation. “Security posts, police stations, judiciary offices, and district courts were damaged in the fire. Our important records and files have been lost, which is a significant problem. While we can rebuild the infrastructure, the loss of records means we have to start from scratch,” she said.

She gave an example of how the government now has to purchase vehicles for police personnel nationwide, as many were burnt during the protests. Thousands of motorcycles and vehicles used by the police were set on fire across Kathmandu last week. “I believe the violence, murder, and arson were targeted. Police officers were attacked while performing their duties. Many police and court records were destroyed, including in Singha Durbar, where numerous old files were lost. I feel ashamed. If Nepali citizens are responsible, should they even call themselves Nepali?” she added.