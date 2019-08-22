Nepalese student kills himself in TN agriculture university hostel

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:15 IST

A post-graduate second-year student from Nepal on Thursday committed suicide at Tamil Nadu Agriculture University’s (TNAU) hostel in Coimbatore.

According to RS Puram police in Coimbatore, 26-year-old Santhosh Neupare was found hanging inside his hostel room where he was staying from 2017.

“After his room remained closed for hours, his hostel mates informed the warden. When they broke open the door, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan,” said a police officer.

Santhosh was studying MSc in Plant Pathology in the state-run TNAU.

“He joined the course in August 2017, and he was about to complete his PG degree,” said a hostel administrator who did not want to be identified.

Santhosh’s father Bishowath Neupare is a teacher at Bharatpur, Chitwan district of Nepal.

The body has been sent to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

When HT tried to contact TNAU officials, they refused to comment

