Netaji birth anniversary: PM Modi to attend ‘Parakram Diwas’ at Red Fort today; 9-day ‘Bharat Parv’ to be launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He will also launch Bharat Parv, a nine-day event to showcase the country's rich diversity and exhibit different cultures. File: PM Modi celebrating Netaji's birth anniversary.

"In line with the vision of the prime minister to take steps to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was started being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Bharat Parv will be held between January 23 and 31, showcasing Republic Day tableaux constituted with the efforts of 26 Union ministries, highlighting citizen-centric initiatives and vocalising local, diverse tourist attractions, among others.

The event will take place at Ram Leela Maidan and the Madhav Das Park in front of the Red Fort.

The programme this year will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions, the PMO said, adding that the activities will delve into the profound legacy of Netaji, as Bose was known, and the Azad Hind Fauj.

Archives of Bose's rare photographs and documents chronicling the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj will be exhibited at the event.