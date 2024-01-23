close_game
close_game
News / India News / Netaji birth anniversary: PM Modi to attend ‘Parakram Diwas’ at Red Fort today; 9-day ‘Bharat Parv’ to be launched

Netaji birth anniversary: PM Modi to attend ‘Parakram Diwas’ at Red Fort today; 9-day ‘Bharat Parv’ to be launched

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Archives of Bose's rare photographs and documents chronicling the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj will be exhibited at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He will also launch Bharat Parv, a nine-day event to showcase the country's rich diversity and exhibit different cultures.

File: PM Modi celebrating Netaji's birth anniversary.
File: PM Modi celebrating Netaji's birth anniversary.

"In line with the vision of the prime minister to take steps to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was started being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Bharat Parv will be held between January 23 and 31, showcasing Republic Day tableaux constituted with the efforts of 26 Union ministries, highlighting citizen-centric initiatives and vocalising local, diverse tourist attractions, among others.

The event will take place at Ram Leela Maidan and the Madhav Das Park in front of the Red Fort.

The programme this year will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions, the PMO said, adding that the activities will delve into the profound legacy of Netaji, as Bose was known, and the Azad Hind Fauj.

Archives of Bose's rare photographs and documents chronicling the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj will be exhibited at the event.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On