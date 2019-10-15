e-paper
Netherlands, India announce partnerships on eight tech projects

The partnerships were announced during the inauguration of the 25th edition -CII India Netherlands Technology Summit at New Delhi on Tuesday by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Netherlands during the launch of the second phase of an Indo-Dutch project that seeks to treat dirty water of the Barapullah drain before it deposits it into Yamuna in New Delhi.
Governments and institutes from India and Netherlands announced partnerships on eight technology projects including the testing of a flying car developed by a company from Netherlands in Gujarat for border control, policing, and first aid. The other projects include the prevention of pollution and efficient water use in Kanpur-Unnao leather cluster, waste to wealth project in Hindon, healthy villages through primacy health and wellness centres, next generation automotive and internet innovations.

“Countries such as ours need to combine forces to seek sustainable answers to pressing global issues. These include poverty, hunger, job creation, energy security, human rights, gender inequality. At the same time we need to work together on climate change, terrorism, and depletion of natural resources,” said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

He said that Netherlands could help India in its quest to double farmers’ income by improving water technology in the farm sector.

India and the Netherlands have been cooperating for 10 years in Science, Technology and in the Innovation space, especially in areas such as Urban Water Management, Smart Energy Grids and anti-microbial resistance, among others.

Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, stated that India has been using technology to try and achieve its aspirational goals. He said Netherlands could help India and some key areas of cooperation could be affordable medical science, Big Data, Internet of Things, Water and Food Processing among others.

