‘Never been more ashamed…’: Assam CM apologises to kin after activist's suicide

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday pulled up the superintendent of police and apologised to the family of young businessman and animal activist Vineet Bagaria, who allegedly died by suicide following threats from a mafia in Dibrugarh.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Sarma can be seen reprimanding the police officer in front of Bagaria's family after visiting their home.

"I am really ashamed. Mafia came here despite your presence. I have never been more ashamed..." Sarma is heard saying in the video.

Sarma also sought an apology for the failure of the administration and for not being able to work on time and save their son.

“It is a complete failure of the Dibrugarh district administration. I am ashamed of it. I tender an apology before the Bagaria family and the people of Assam. The Dibrugarh police might have failed to get the essence of my message that the police need to be tough with criminals. We will take stern action against the culprits,” Sarma said.

He said, “It is a complete failure of Dibrugarh district administration. I will take stern action against whoever the culprits are,” a local news website quoted Sarma as saying.

Bagaria was reportedly found dead at his residence at Shani Mandir Road in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

According to police, his family members found him unconscious at his room and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

