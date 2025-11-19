New Bihar government to be sworn in tomorrow. When and where to watch?

Bihar is set to witness the formation of its fresh cabinet on Thursday and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will reclaim the chief minister's post. Patna’s Gandhi Maidan awaits the presence of dignitaries from across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nitish Kumar’s oath-taking ceremony as the chief minister for a record 10th time will be a grand show matching the scale of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s landslide victory, a leader of his Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) said.(CMO/ANI)

Besides the Prime Minister, several Union ministers and chief minister of NDA-ruled states will be present at the swearing-in to make it the "grandest so far,” an earlier HT report quoted a senior BJP leader as saying.

The NDA-led government will be sworn in at 11 am tomorrow, days after the coalition’s landslide victory in Bihar, where it won 202 of 243 seats, giving a crushing defeat to the Opposition.

Follow Bihar government formation live updates here.

Nitish Kumar’s oath-taking ceremony as the chief minister for a record 10th time will be a grand show matching the scale of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s landslide victory, a leader of his Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) said on Sunday.

A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity earlier told HT that the division of slots for ministerial roles among NDA parties will be – one slot each to the RLM and HAM(S), three to the LJP(RV), and the remaining 30–31 to be divided between the BJP and the JD(U).

However, the leader said that adjustments could be made to this arrangement.

Where to watch the ceremony?

The official X(formerly Twitter) handles of the political parties under the national democratic alliance (NDA) coalition are expected to provide regular updates on the ceremony, which is scheduled to commence at 11 am at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, located in Bihar's capital city Patna.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (united), and the other key parties of NDA are also expected to stream the oath taking and government formation ceremony on their respective YouTube channels tomorrow.

Besides, several prominent television channels and media outlets would also be broadcasting the ceremony at 11 am tomorrow.

NDA's win in Bihar

After weeks of exhaustive campaigns, rallies, speeches, two-phased voting and exit polls, Bihar's political picture became clear on November 14 as the national democratic alliance (NDA) registered a thumping win in the state.

Surpassing the already positive looking exit polls and its own projections, the ruling alliance left the Opposition way behind, with the RJD securing only 25 seats and the Congress six out of the 61 it contested.

The existing term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 22.

Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to the state Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday, ahead of the formation of the new Assembly tomorrow.