New Covid-19 case, linked to Tablighi Jamaat, in Assam’s Dhubri takes state tally to 30

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:30 IST

One more person from Assam’s Dhubri, who is linked to the Tablighi Jamaat’s March events in Delhi, has tested positive for Covid-19, the state’ health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Assam has recorded 30 coronavirus disease cases till date and one patient, a 65-year-old from Hailakandi, died last Friday at Silchar Medical College Hospital.

“Another person from Dhubri, connected with Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin Markaz, has been found COVID-19 positive. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 30,” Sarma tweeted.

Update at 9.15 am / April 13 #AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 13, 2020

He had also said that the nine patients are being treated at the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati.

“Visited hospital to meet doctors and enquire about how patients have been responding to treatment. I reiterate my gratitude to doctors, nursing & support staff at hospitals,” the minister tweeted.

The number of coronavirus cases across the country rose to 9152, including 7987 active patients, 856 cured or discharged and 308 fatalities, the Union ministry of health said on Monday morning.