New criminal laws have reformed the justice system: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated that his government abolished archaic laws that sent people behind bars over trivial issues and then changed it to provide “Nagrik ko Nyaya” (justice to citizens). The 3 new criminal laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. (PTI Photo)

In his Independence Day speech to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, the prime minister added that the government has abolished around 1,500 laws to reform the criminal justice system.

“We have prioritised justice over punishment by abolishing 1,500 laws. All those laws that sent people to jails for trivial issues have been ended. The new criminal laws have reformed the criminal justice system and strengthened the feeling of Nagrik ko Nyaya,” he said as the country celebrates the 78th Independence Day.

Three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) - have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, the British-era laws that formed the basis of the criminal justice system in India /for over 150 years - from July 1 this year.

Police and central agencies across the country now register cases under new laws.