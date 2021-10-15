‘New defence firms to help import substitution’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the seven new defence companies carved out of the now-dissolved Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) would play a critical role in helping the country cut down military imports in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The comments came while dedicating the new firms to the country on the occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.

“I am confident that these seven companies will form a strong base for the military strength of the country in the times to come,” he said in a video address, adding that the corporatisation of the board was hanging fire for 15 to 20 years.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Modi, cleared the board’s corporatisation in June to boost its efficiency and competitiveness in a long-awaited reform in the country’s defence manufacturing sector.

The OFB, which earlier controlled 41 ordnance factories, has been split into seven government-owned entities that will produce ammunition and explosives, vehicles, weapons and equipment, troop comfort items, optoelectronics gear, parachutes and ancillary products. The government issued an order last month dissolving OFB with effect from October 1.

“This year India has entered its 75th year of independence. The country is making new resolutions to build a new future, and completing work that was stuck for decades,” Modi said.

The new companies are Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, India Optel Limited, Munitions India Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Gliders India Limited and Yantra India Limited.

Modi said the new companies should not only establish expertise in their products but also work towards becoming global brands. He said while cost competitiveness was India’s strength; high quality and reliability should be the country’s identity. Modi added in the 21st century, the growth and brand value of any nation or any company was determined by its research and development (R&D) and innovation. He urged the new firms to make R&D a part of their work culture to take lead in future technologies.

The restructuring would provide more autonomy to the new companies to nurture innovation and expertise, he said.

Ordnance factories were engaged in the production of tanks, armoured personnel carriers, mine-protected vehicles, bombs, rockets, artillery guns, anti-aircraft guns, parachutes, small arms, clothing and leather equipment for soldiers.

The government expects the seven new professionally managed entities to increase their share in the domestic market through better capacity utilisation and also tap new export opportunities. During the last two decades, various high-level committees underlined the need to improve the functioning of OFB and making its factories vehicles of self-reliance for the country’s defence preparedness.

Modi said the ordnance factories had a glorious past, but their upgradation was ignored in the post-independence period, leading to the country’s dependence on foreign suppliers. “These seven defence companies will play a major role in changing this situation,” he said.

He said the government has ensured that the interests of the employees are fully protected.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the corporatisation of OFB will help overcome various shortcomings in the previous set-up and provide the new companies incentive to become competitive. “The objective of this restructuring is to transform ordinance factories into productive and profitable assets, improve expertise in the product range, increase competitiveness, improve quality, enhance cost-efficiency and ensure self-reliance in defence preparedness.”

All the indents previously placed on OFB by various services, CAPFs and state police have been converted into deemed contracts. These deemed contracts numbering 66 have a cumulative value of more than ₹65,000 crore, as previously reported by HT.

The All-India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) and three other workers’ associations boycotted the official inauguration of the new companies, said AIDEF general secretary C Srikumar. “We wore black badges and boycotted the function along with our families. We will decide the future course of our protests shortly,” he said.

All OFB employees (Group A, B and C) from different production units have been transferred to the corporate entities on deemed deputation for an initial period of two years without changing their service conditions as government employees.