New Delhi in touch with Iranian authorities to trace 3 missing Indians

New Delhi: India is in touch with Iran in connection with the case of three Indian nationals reported missing in that country, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (via PTI/@MEAIndia)

The three men were reported as missing by their relatives after travelling to Iran earlier this month. Reports have suggested that the men had been sent to Iran by people allegedly involved in human trafficking.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing that efforts are underway to trace the Indian nationals.

“The three Indian nationals who had landed there some time back, they are missing. We are in touch with Iranian authorities for locating them, for their safety and security and for their eventual return home...We are receiving good cooperation from the Iranian side and we are also in touch with the families,” he said.

Jaiswal noted there had been other instances of Indian nationals reported missing in Iran though they had subsequently returned to the country. “Sometimes these things happen. As and when such things happen, we take up these issues seriously through our embassy, and we see that our nationals are provided for, and we take care of their welfare, their safety and security,” he said.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi said in a social media post that the case of the three Indian nationals is being followed up by the consular affairs department of Iran’s foreign ministry in coordination with relevant judicial authorities.

The Indian embassy in Tehran is “being kept informed of the proceedings within the judicial system” of Iran. “Given the nature of this incident, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorised individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries,” the embassy said.