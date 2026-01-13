New Delhi World Book Fair: With 35 countries participating, all about 'largest book exhibition'

The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is underway at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The book fair, said to be the world's largest, is being organised this year with the theme ‘Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75’, with publishers from over 35 countries participating. Visitors at World Book fair at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The annual book fair by the National Book Trust (NBT) was inaugurated by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and stands out as one of the most expansive cultural and literary celebrations.

This year, for the first time in its history, the book fair is honouring the valour of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and highlighting their courage and sacrifice in nation-building.

New Delhi World Book Fair: Key details The 9-day book fair, is being held from January 10 to 18 and brings together over 1,000 publishers from over 35 countries. The grand event will host about 600 literary activities with nearly 1,000 speakers and is expected to "attract over two million visitors".

Entry details The entry to the book fair is free this time, in a first. to promote India's literary awareness. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has hailed the book fair for being a “festival of discussions and celebration of creativity”.

The nearest metro to the book fair is the Supreme Court Station on the Blue Line. At Gate 10 of Bharat Mandapam, a free shuttle will drop the attendees to the entrance.

Dates and Timings The book fair is being held from 11 am to 8 pm from January 10 to January 18. The exhibitions brings together over 1000 publishers from more than 35 countries. While Qatar is the Guest of Honour this year, Spain is the country of focus.

What to expect at the event? Apart from major publishers and exhibitors, there are more than 3000 stalls, over 1000 publishers, and more than 600 literary and editorial programs.

The fair also host authors, speakers, and public figures, including Piyush Mishra, Smriti Irani, Hema Malini, Kailash Satyarthi, Ricky Kej, Jaya Kishori, Durjoy Dutta, Shalini Passi, and Shubhanshu Shukla.

It also hosts publishers, authors, and cultural institutions from more than 35 nations, including Russia, Japan, Poland, France, Abu Dhabi, Iran, Kazakhstan, Hungary, and Chile.

Focus on Indian military history The NDWBF’s core narrative centres on paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces under the theme, “Indian Military History: Valour & Wisdom @75.”

The theme pavilion includes over 500 books, curated exhibits, installations, life-sized replicas and tributes to 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. The event also features over 100 theme-based talks, panel discussions and book launches feature renowned defence veterans, historians and authors.