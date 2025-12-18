New NCERT Class 7 textbook links Arthashastra to modern infrastructure, UPI boom

A new Class 7 NCERT social science textbook released recently, has linked India’s modern economic achievements with ancient thoughts to highlight how ideas first articulated in Kautilya’s Arthashastra, believed to have been written in the 4th century BCE, continue to resonate in contemporary policy making. The book highlights infrastructure development, financial inclusion and digital innovation such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as key drivers of national growth through real-world examples, historical references and global comparisons. The two economics chapters in NCERT’s Class 7 Social Science Part-2 textbook, present a contemporary picture of India’s economic journey .

The first chapter highlights India’s recent infrastructural push -- Vande Bharat trains, electric vehicles, the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, the Chenab railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Atal Setu in Mumbai -- presenting them as examples of “state-of-the-art physical infrastructure.” “Physical infrastructure is the backbone of our nation - it makes life easier for people, communities and businesses and enables governments to function smoothly,” it says.

The second chapter titled ‘Banks and the Magic of Finance’,introduces students to banking through historical examples, including a 13th-century Tamil Nadu inscription from Kodumbalur, which documents community borrowing and interest payments linked to a temple agreement. Ancient economic thought is also referenced through Arthashastra to establish that ideas about finance and infrastructure have long roots in Indian history.

The NCERT textbook notes that the Arthashastra held that “the state, grama, and sabhas were actively involved in the development and maintenance of roads and waterways,” with roads in the janapadas (early kingdoms or tribal republics in ancient India) built in different widths depending on traffic and penalties imposed for damage to public works and infrastructure. Linking this to the present times, the book states that “we need safe and sustainable infrastructure that uses cleaner energy and environment-friendly materials” and designs that consider children, the elderly and disabled persons. While governments can impose penalties, the book adds that “the role of citizens is equally important in maintaining it.”

The chapter places strong emphasis on modern financial inclusion initiatives, particularly the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which has led to the opening of over 500 million bank accounts. The rise of UPI is described as a transformative moment, with the textbook calling it “India’s gift to the world of payment systems” and noting its adoption by countries such as Nepal, the UAE, France, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Mauritius.

“The economic chapters present core concepts through contemporary examples and the economic progress achieved by India in recent times. These chapters connect India’s prosperity with the Indian Knowledge system and heritage,” said Dinesh Prasad Saklani, director, NCERT .

NCERT has been developing new textbooks aligned with New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. It introduced new books for Classes 1 and 2 in 2023, and for Classes 3 and 6 in 2024. It is releasing new textbooks for Classes 4, 5, 7, and 8 this year.