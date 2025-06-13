New NCERT class 8 textbook features stories of real-life Indian heroes

New Delhi: From India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee to the country’s first female particle physicist, the recently revamped National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class 8 English textbook now features stories of individuals who have made an impact on society. The new textbook is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. (amazon.in)

The new book titled Poorvi includes tales of Major Somnath Sharma, India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee; Verghese Kurien, the ‘Father of the White Revolution’; and Bibha Chowdhuri, India’s first female particle physicist and a trailblazer for women in science, among many others.

The new textbook, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, has five thematic units that comprise stories, poems, conversations, and narrative and descriptive pieces aimed at inspiring children with themes of courage, kindness, critical thinking, service, curiosity, and perseverance.

Written by Kirti Kapur, professor of English and member-coordinator in the department of education in languages of NCERT, New Delhi, the initial section that introduces the book reads, “Themes, such as wit and wisdom, values and dispositions, mystery and magic, environment, and science and curiosity have been included. Cross-cutting themes, such as Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), values, heritage, gender sensitivity, and inclusion have been integrated into all the units.”

The first unit — Wit and Wisdom — introduces the kingdom of Krishnadeva Raya and the legendary courtier Tenali Rama, known for his wit and problem-solving skills, while the second unit — Values and Dispositions — features chapters like A Tale of Valour: Major Somnath Sharma and The Battle of Badgam, aiming to teach students the values of courage, duty, and patriotism, and Verghese Kurien – I Too Had a Dream, which aims to reinforce the value of serving one’s community with honesty and perseverance.

The third unit — Mystery and Magic — highlights the power of intelligence, creativity, and nature’s wonders through different poems and narrative stories, while the fourth unit — Environment — features poems by Indian authors Ruskin Bond, Sarojini Naidu, and Kamakshi Balasubramanian. Under unit five — Science and Curiosity — students will read chapters like Bibha Chowdhuri: The Beam of Light that Lit the Path for Women in Indian Science, which “highlights renowned scientists and their contributions, promoting discussions on scientific advancements.”

“By resonating with children’s daily experiences, the selected pieces promote positive values such as resilience, empathy, and emotional intelligence, thereby exerting a profound impact on their overall development,” the ‘About the Book’ section further read.

NCERT has been developing new textbooks aligned with NEP 2020 and NCFSE 2023. It introduced new books for Classes 1 and 2 in 2023, and for Classes 3 and 6 in 2024. It is releasing new textbooks for Classes 4, 5, 7, and 8 this year.