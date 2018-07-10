New Northeast will help build a ‘new India’, says Rajnath Singh

The nation is evolving towards a ‘New India’ and a developed and peaceful ‘New North East’ will be a key facilitator, said Union home minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the concluding session of the 67th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong on Tuesday.

Better road connectivity and information technology will help create the ‘New North East’, said Singh, who cut a cake to celebrate his birthday in Shillong.

Arguing that “quality broadband services in the region” would help youth of the North-East to find the employment opportunities closer to their home, the minister said, “It would also stop the migration of local youth to distant areas of the country.” He also called for a peaceful and conducive atmosphere in the region to “make the investors feel safe,” which “will give a big boost to investments.”

Asserting that there is a “peaceful scenario” in the region, he said the Centre would continue to lend support to improve the infrastructure for the police forces.

Singh also called for the revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) for marketing of agriculture produce.

The two-day 67th plenary of the NEC was attended by the Union minister of state (Independent charge) for development of north eastern region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the vice-chairman of the NEC, besides governors and chief ministers and senior officers of the eight North-Eastern states.