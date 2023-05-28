‘Trouble for PM, BJP in coming times’: Gehlot on new parliament inauguration boycott

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday defended the opposition parties' boycott of the new parliament building inauguration, saying that there will be trouble for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘in the coming times’.



“The 20 parties that hold importance in democracy had to boycott (new Parliament inauguration) under compulsion. So from this, you can understand what message would have been sent to the country and the world. People will not accept this. There will be trouble for the party (BJP) & PM in the coming times”, the chief minister told reporters in Nagaur.



Congress is among the 20 political parties which opposed the inauguration of the new parliament building. The opposition parties had opposed the decision to have PM Modi preside over the inauguration and not President Droupadi Murmu.



“Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation", senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.



“A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023. 5. Fabrication of facts by Distorians and the drum-beating of the media hits new lows in 2023", Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new parliament complex in the capital amid Vedic rituals and multi-faith prayer ceremony. He installed the sacret ‘Sengol’ from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha chamber, next to the Speaker's chair, in the new building.



“The new Parliament isn't just a building, it is the symbol of the aspiration of the 140 crore people of India. It gives a message to the world about India's determination", the prime minister said.

