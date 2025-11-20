New phase in ties: Jaishankar unveils 2 consulates in Russia

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated consulates of India at Kazan and Yekaterinburg, saying the two new missions in Russia mark “a new phase in the bilateral relationship.” EAM S Jaishankar pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow on Wednesday. (ANI)

While Kazan is known for its oil production and refining, fertilizers, automobiles, defence manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and electrical equipment; Yekaterinburg is recognised for its heavy engineering, gem-cutting, metallurgy, nuclear fuel, chemicals and medical equipment. Yekaterinburg’s industrial importance also stems from its defence manufacturing.

“I am confident that with the opening of the two new consulates, there will be a further strengthening of India-Russia ties and this will surely mark a new phase in our relationship,” Jaishankar said. The consulates have been opened at a time when India is facing renewed pressure from the US to reduce purchases of Russian energy and military hardware as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“The opening of these consulates will not only enhance India’s diplomatic presence in Russia but will act as a catalyst to further boost trade, to increase tourism, economic, scientific, technology, even academic and cultural ties between our two countries. The consulates will contribute to our joint efforts in increasing our bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030, as envisaged by the leaders,” he said.

The opening of the consulate in Yekaterinburg, he said, will give impetus to enable and to strengthen the technological, scientific, economic and trade collaboration between Indian and Russian industries. The Kazan consulate will help strengthen people-to-people ties by encouraging cross-cultural exchanges and ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) participation, Jaishankar said, adding that the region acts as a bridge between Russia and the rest of Asia.

Russia has been an important ITEC partner country for India for more than three decades.

“There is a sizable and diverse Indian diaspora in Russia which includes more than 30,000 Indian students. Out of these, approximately 7,000 reside in the jurisdictions of the consulates general of India in Kazan and 3,000 in the jurisdiction of Yekaterinburg. I am confident that the Indian diaspora, the business community and, most of all, our young students, will benefit from the consular services and the diplomatic presence of India in these two regions,” Jaishankar said.

“This is an important day for us when we are adding two more consulates general in this country. I want to say that over the last months, consistent work has been underway to establish these consulates,” he said, recognising the support extended by the Russian government.

The minister also met the first deputy prime minister of Russia Denis Manturov in Moscow on Wednesday. “Took stock of the progress made since our last meeting for the 26th IRIGC-TEC in August 2025. Reviewed preparations for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Leaders Summit in New Delhi next month,” he wrote on X. IRIGC-TEC stands for India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

Jaishankar had called on President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and apprised him of the preparations underway for the upcoming summit.

On November 18, the minister asserted India’s right to defend its people against terrorism and during the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow, adding that New Delhi had demonstrated its resolve to fight terror, a likely reference to Operation Sindoor launched against Pakistan in May after the Pahalgam terror strike.

Meanwhile in India, Putin’s top aide Nikolai Patrushev, who is also the chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “We had productive discussions on cooperation in the maritime domain, including new opportunities for collaboration in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding and blue economy,” Modi wrote on X.

The annual summit is taking place in early December at a time when India is contending with an increasingly delicate balancing act between negotiating a trade deal, repairing ties with the US and maintaining its relationship with Russia.

Discussions on the trade deal resumed after US assistant trade representative Brendan Lynch held talks with Indian officials in New Delhi in September. The trade discussions also figured in recent visits to the US by Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

Last week, Trump indicated that his administration could soon reduce the overall 50% tariff rate on Indian exports, citing substantial reductions in India’s purchases of Russian oil that has been an irritant for Washington.