New ragging complaint from JU where a student allegedly jumped to death in August

Kolkata: A first-year post-graduate student of Jadavpur University, who was staying in the university’s main hostel, has lodged a complaint of ragging with the university authorities. Supporters of Left Front student organisations protest in front of the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata over the death of a first-year student in August. (ANI file photo)

This comes less than four months after a first-year undergraduate student allegedly jumped to death following severe ragging by seniors in the same hostel.

“The complaint may have been lodged with the university’s anti-ragging squad. It hasn’t reached the anti-ragging committee yet,” said Buddhadeb Sau, acting vice-chancellor of JU who is also the head of the university’s anti-ragging committee.

The complaint was lodged by a first-year post graduate student who was staying in the main hostel, a JU professor who did not wish to be named said.

“He lodged a complaint in the university’s anti-ragging helpline that some senior students were harassing him. It has also been alleged that the seniors held a general body meeting in the hostel to isolate him. He has already left the hostel. A hard copy of the complaint letter was also sent to the university’s dean of students,” said the professor said.

On August 9, a first-year student pursuing Bengali Honors allegedly jumped to death from the balcony of the A2 bloc of the main hostel after he was severely ragged and sexually harassed. This time the allegation surfaced from CD block of the hostel.

Police later arrested 12 current and former students who were present in the A2 block. They have been charged with abetment to suicide of a minor in the charge-sheet filed in October.

JU received at least 31 complaints of alleged ragging cases in the last 13 years. Actions were taken only against seven students, a report prepared by the varsity’s internal probe committee, set up after the death of the first-year student in the varsity hostel, has revealed.

In most of the cases no actions were taken against the accused students. The authorities after investigating into the complaints lodged mostly by freshers had mentioned in their reports either “no body was found guilty”, “complaint was not established as ragging” or “not received relevant documents.”