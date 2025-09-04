New terminal at Donyi Polo Airport inaugurated to boost connectivity in Arunachal

Itanagar: The new terminal building of Donyi Polo Airport at Arunachal Pradesh’s Hollongi was inaugurated by union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday. IndiGo will also increase flight frequency on the Delhi route from four days a week to daily operations starting September 17.

According to officials, the terminal will ease congestion and improve flight operations, giving a push to trade and tourism in the state. “IndiGo will also increase flight frequency on the Delhi route from four days a week to daily operations starting September 17, complementing existing links to Guwahati, Kolkata, and Tezu,” an official said.

Calling it a “happy day for civil aviation” and Arunachal Pradesh, Naidu said, “In the last 11 years, the number of airports, aircraft and passengers in India has doubled. This is proof of the government’s commitment to connectivity.”

“The upgraded facility would bring greater ease to students, entrepreneurs and families who travel outside the state for education, business and healthcare. Until now, services were being handled from a temporary facility. With this new terminal, we are not just improving infrastructure, we are improving lives,” Khandu said.

Built at a cost of about ₹640 crore, the Hollongi airport—Arunachal’s first greenfield airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022—has been upgraded to handle 800 passengers at a time, up from the temporary terminal’s 150. Its annual handling capacity has risen to nearly 15 lakh passengers.

The inauguration also marked the launch of new passenger-centric initiatives, including the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Yatri Café, a library scheme for travellers, the AVASAR (Airport as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region) programme to promote self-help groups and women entrepreneurs, and a dedicated kids’ store.

Naidu said plans to add free Wi-Fi, more charging stations, and workspaces are underway.

“The idea is for airports to reflect the culture of the region and become more than just transit points,” Naidu added.

The launch coincided with the Northeastern Ministerial Conference in Itanagar, which Naidu said would help strengthen centre–state coordination on development priorities.