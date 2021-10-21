News updates from HT: Amit Shah 3-day Kashmir visit to start Saturday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah to arrive in Kashmir for 3-day visit on Saturday amid spike in violence

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Srinagar on Saturday for a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and chair security review meetings, address panchayat members as well as political workers amid a wave of targeted attacks that have left 11 civilians dead in the region this month. [Read more…]

Aryan Khan drugs case: Ananya Pandey reaches NCB office with father

Ananya Pandey on Thursday afternoon reached the NCB office as the actor was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Aryan Khan case. His father actor Chunky Pandey accompanied him. [Read more…]

Nawab Malik questions Sameer Wankhede's 'Maldives' link as NCB summons Ananya Pandey, visits SRK's house

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday accused Narcotics Control Bureau zonal chief Sameer Wankhede of 'extortion' and released some purported photos of Yasmeen Wankhede, sister of Sameer Wankhede. The allegation comes as the agency on Thursday summoned Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey in connection with the drugs case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested. [Read more…]

India lights up to celebrate 100 crore Covid jabs, Mandaviya distributes sweets

Celebrations began as India crossed the 100-crore (1 billion) Covid-19 vaccination mark on Thursday. The milestone was achieved nine months after the nationwide inoculation programme started. The union government has planned a series of events to mark the occasion. Events included the launching of a song & displaying of the country's largest tricolour at Red Fort. Watch Here

Free Android 12 update is here! When will you get it? Check list of phones

Free Android 12 update is finally here, and phone users around the world are finally being able to download the latest version of Google’s operating system. The open-source operating system comes with several new features, performance improvements and security enhancements which are designed to create a better user experience for those upgrading from Android 11. [Read more…]

'If Pakistan lose to India, they wont go through': Brad Hogg names the semi-finalists of T20 World Cup 2021

The Super 12 stage of the ICC men's T20 World Cup will begin from Saturday (October 23) but majority of the cricket fans across the globe are holding their breath for the big-ticket encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday. Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg said Pakistan can find it really tough advancing to the semi-finals if they lose their World Cup opener to India in Dubai. [Read more…]

Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker Sonu Sood react to video of Shah Rukh Khan getting mobbed outside Mumbai jail, call it tragic

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail Thursday afternoon and a video showed many camera persons following him closely, hounding him for footage. Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhatt have now criticised it. [Read more…]

Aditi Rao Hydari cuts a perfect blend of ethnic and elegance in yellow

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion diaries are a treat for sore eyes. The actor, who recently saw the release of her film Maha Samudram, has been sharing a slew of pictures from the film’s promotions on her Instagram profile. With each picture, the actor manages to make her admire more. [Read more…]

Made in India BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ launched at ₹66.30 lakh

BMW on Thursday announced the launch of the new 5 Series M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India at ₹66,30,000 (ex-showroom). The new car is locally produced in India at the company's Chennai plant. It is available for booking at the company's official website, starting from today (Oct 21st). [Read more…]