What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher? Can you gift it? All you need to know

The Centre has decided to bring vaccine procuration under its purview in a major change in the vaccination policy, which will come to effect from June 21. Vaccination will become free for all, except those who will get inoculated at private hospitals. The price has been capped at private hospitals too.

Apart from this, a few changes have been introduced. Here is all you need to know.

Who will be given priority in vaccination under the new policy?

As it was before, healthcare workers will be the priority of the vaccination, followed by frontline workers, and citizens above the age of 45 years. After that, people who have already got their first dose will be prioritised. The citizens above 18 years will be considered.

But state government and Union territories can decide their own prioritisation depending on the vaccine supply, the Centre has said.

Will you have to pay?

If you are going to a private vaccination centre, then you will have to pay but not more than ₹780 for Covishield, ₹1,410 for Covaxin and ₹1,145 for Sputnik V. Those who can afford to pay for the vaccines are encouraged to used private centres.

What is a vaccine e-voucher? Can you gift the Covid-19 vaccine?

Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul on Tuesday said the Centre is coming up with a provision of non-transferable electronic vouchers, where one can buy the vaccine slot at a private hospital for another person. "Promoting the spirit of Lok Kalyan, people can financially support vaccination of economically weaker sections at private vaccination centres through the use of non-transferable electronic vouchers which can be redeemed at private vaccination centres," Dr Paul said.

Will there be an on-site registration option?

Yes. Apart from Co-Win, the provision for on-site registration is being made available at all government and private vaccination centres.

Can you edit the vaccine certificate?

Yes, Co-Win has introduced a feature where one can edit the vaccine certificate but only once. maximum two details out of the name, year of birth and gender can be edited.

Can you take 2nd dose of Covishield before 12 weeks?

Yes, but only under four conditions. Students, professionals and foreign job applicants with scheduled foreign travel within 12 weeks after the first dose is administered and athletes who will be taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games can take their second dose of Covishield prior to the schedule. This option is not yet included in Co-Win. As of now, it has to be done by the local administration.