New version of NDA scheme on the anvil

The Centre is mulling a new version of its flagship “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” scheme that will focus on educating women about their rights, an official of the women and child development (WCD) ministry has said.

The “Beti Bachao” scheme, which aims to address skewed gender ratio as well as to empower young women, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015 at Panipat, Haryana.

The new version of the scheme will lay stress on educating women about their legal, financial and civil rights, the official cited above said.

“The idea behind BBBP was to disseminate [information about] the dangers of gender-based sex selective elimination [and] to ensure the survival of the girl child and to encourage her participation in education. In its newer form, the outreach will tell a woman about her legal rights in a marriage, her right to free primary education, and about proper sanitation,” the official said speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Also read: Mix of old and new faces in PM Modi’s NDA 2.0

While the scheme is yet to be named, officials said that the overlying plan for the Beti Bachao programme was a decadal one, according to instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Between 2015 and 2019, funds to the tune of ~650 crore have been spent on the Beti Bachao scheme which combines the efforts of the WCD, health and human resource development ministries.

Health secretary Preeti Sudan, who was the architect of the original BBBP scheme, says that it is a positive move to take the scheme forward. “The aim of the scheme was to ensure a woman’s empowerment in a life-cycle continuum module. To take it to the next level is a great idea, but I will urge those involved to ensure that they do not just talk to the women alone, and involve everyone around her,” Sudan told HT.

Also read: Amit Shah, Jaishankar among first-timers in PM Modi’s council of ministers

During a cabinet meeting held after announcement of Lok Sabha poll results, Maneka Gandhi, who held the WCD portfolio in the outgoing council of ministers, also reiterated to PM Modi about the need to implement the National Policy for Empowerment of Women, an official of the ministry told HT.

The draft policy, pending with the PMO since 2016, recommends reservation between 33% and 50% for women in local government bodies, state assemblies and the Parliament, a transport system exclusively for women in medical emergencies, and changes in legal provisions to ensure women’s right to immovable property.

First Published: May 31, 2019 07:33 IST