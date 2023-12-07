New-age tech, avionics essential for data-driven battlefield: CDS Anil Chauhan

NEW DELHI: Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday underscored the importance of new-age technologies while calling them essential for modern militaries to be ready to fight today and prepare for an uncertain and ambiguous future at a time of changing global security landscape and rapid technological advancements. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan . (PTI file photo)

Chauhan also called upon the domestic defence industry to bolster their technological capabilities to help the armed forces address traditional and future challenges.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

His comments came at Avionics Exposition 2023, organised by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). During the two-day expo, HAL will showcase its design, development and production capabilities of a wide range of avionics systems.

Chauhan urged the industry to understand the requirements of the three services and develop solutions that are in line with the country’s terrain, climate and operational requirements. “India’s challenges must be resolved with Indian solutions as a series of contemporary events have exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains.”

Also Read: Defence, tech in focus at bilateral meetings

The convergence of new technologies is making the battle space more automated and autonomous, he said. “In a data-driven battlefield of tomorrow, avionics systems have to be capable of collecting, processing and disseminating information in real time to the decision makers,” he said.

HAL chief CB Ananthakrishnan said avionics is the fastest growing market with high margin potential.

“We have achieved self-reliance in most of the avionics systems such as mission computers, navigation systems, communication systems, weapon systems and display systems. Given the design and certification challenges of avionics systems at the global level, it is high time for Indian industries to take up avionics system R&D and manufacturing on a war footing,” Ananthakrishnan added.