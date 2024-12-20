Premature baby's body found on terrace in Delhi's Prem Nagar

Upon reaching the location, the police confirmed that it was the body of a newborn female.
An initial examination suggested that the baby was not fully developed, indicating a premature birth. The body was immediately sent to a hospital, where it has been preserved for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.
"An FIR has been registered under Section 94 (concealment of a birth by secretly disposing of a child's dead body) at Prem Nagar Police Station. Further investigation is underway. We are checking the nearby CCTV to identify the accused," said the police officer.