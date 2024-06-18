Newly constructed bridge over Bakra river in Bihar's Araria collapses | VIDEO

A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar’s Araria district on Tuesday. No casualty has been reported in the incident, police said. Videos of the collapsed bridge have gone viral on social media. A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar’s Araria district on Tuesday, a police officer said(ANI)

The bridge connected Kursa Kanta and Sikti areas of Araria district. It was constructed by the state government recently. However, it was yet to be opened as approach roads to the bridge were not constructed.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, Amit Ranjan said that officials have reached the incident site to examine the matter.

“A portion of a newly constructed bridge over Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached there to examine the matter," the SP said in an interaction with news agency PTI.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known, he added.

Meanwhile, Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar spoke with news agency ANI and blamed the construction company's owner for the incident. He said: "The bridge has collapsed due to negligence by the construction company's owner. We demand that the administration should conduct an investigation. "

This latest incident has happened after an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Supaul district in March, this year. In the bridge collapse in Supaul, one person had died while 10 others suffered injuries.

Here's how netizens reacted to the bridge collapse in Araria

"It happens every year in Bihar. Its routine work," said one user.

"Bihar and Bridge collapse is a never ending story," wrote another person.

"This is absolutely ridiculous quality of construction and total waste of tax payer's money! It needs deep investment on cost and expenditures.Who is going to be responsible for all of this?," posted a third person on social media platform X.