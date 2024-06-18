 Newly constructed bridge over Bakra river in Bihar's Araria collapses | VIDEO | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Newly constructed bridge over Bakra river in Bihar's Araria collapses | VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 07:26 PM IST

The bridge connected Kursa Kanta and Sikti areas of Araria district in Bihar.

A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar’s Araria district on Tuesday. No casualty has been reported in the incident, police said. Videos of the collapsed bridge have gone viral on social media.

A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar’s Araria district on Tuesday, a police officer said(ANI)
A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar’s Araria district on Tuesday, a police officer said(ANI)

The bridge connected Kursa Kanta and Sikti areas of Araria district. It was constructed by the state government recently. However, it was yet to be opened as approach roads to the bridge were not constructed.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, Amit Ranjan said that officials have reached the incident site to examine the matter.

“A portion of a newly constructed bridge over Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached there to examine the matter," the SP said in an interaction with news agency PTI.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known, he added.

ALSO READ| Dead snake found in canteen food at Bihar engineering college, 11 hospitalised

Meanwhile, Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar spoke with news agency ANI and blamed the construction company's owner for the incident. He said: "The bridge has collapsed due to negligence by the construction company's owner. We demand that the administration should conduct an investigation. "

This latest incident has happened after an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Supaul district in March, this year. In the bridge collapse in Supaul, one person had died while 10 others suffered injuries.

Here's how netizens reacted to the bridge collapse in Araria

"It happens every year in Bihar. Its routine work," said one user.

"Bihar and Bridge collapse is a never ending story," wrote another person.

"This is absolutely ridiculous quality of construction and total waste of tax payer's money! It needs deep investment on cost and expenditures.Who is going to be responsible for all of this?," posted a third person on social media platform X.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Newly constructed bridge over Bakra river in Bihar's Araria collapses | VIDEO
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On