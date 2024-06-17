Dead snake found in canteen food at Bihar engineering college, 11 hospitalised

Students of an engineering college in Bihar's Banka have claimed to have found a dead snake in the food provided to them at the college mess. At least 11 students fell sick after consuming the food and were rushed to a hospital after showing symptoms of nausea and vomiting, The Times of India reported. The students are now reported to be in stable condition. Bihar college students complain of snake pieces in canteen food(X/ @FFire1008)

A picture of the meal surfaced on social media in which a snake-like creature could be seen in the food.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Meanwhile, the college administration took prompt action in the wake of the incident. It changed the food vendor and fined the accused. Additionally, the administration made it compulsory for the principal and teachers to have food with students every day, the report added.

The incident comes days after a Mumbai-based doctor found a half-an-inch piece of a human finger in their butterscotch ice cream cone, which was ordered online. On June 12, Brendan Ferrao, 26, had filed a complaint with the Malad police, and a case was registered under sections 272, 273 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Yummo Ice Creams.

Following the complaint, the company's management claimed the ice cream was manufactured at Fortune Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd in Indapur.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials then visited the units in Indapur and Hadapsar. The FSSAI then suspended the license of Fortune Dairy Industries.

In another incident, a Noida woman claimed to have found a centipede inside an ice cream tub she ordered through an instant delivery app. The Noida food safety department took suo motu cognisance of the woman's social media post and reached out to her. The officials said they have collected samples of the brand's ice cream from the instant delivery company store for testing.