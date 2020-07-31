News updates from Hindustan Times: 4 states have not made timely payment to Covid-19 workers, Centre tells SC and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:52 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

4 states have not made timely payment to Covid-19 healthcare workers: Govt tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that four states have not made timely payment of salaries to healthcare workers engaged in the battle against Covid-19. These states are Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura and Karnataka. The Centre said that this happened despite a direction from the top court. Read more

9 die after consuming hand sanitiser in Andhra Pradesh, police say they couldn’t find liquor

At least nine people died when they consumed alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the last two days, the police said. The tragedy took place in Kurichedu town. While one person died late on Wednesday night, two others succumbed on Thursday night and six others on Friday morning. Read more

Three women killed as car rolls down gorge in Kotkhai near Shimla

Three women were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a 300-foot gorge in Kotkhai tehsil of Shimla district, police said on Friday. Sodha Devi, 78, a resident of Sainj village in Kotkhai, Ishvari Devi, 45, of Pujeli village in Kotkhai and Bimla Devi, 39, of Dhar village, also in Kotkhai, died on the spot. Read more

China logs 127 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest since early March

China on Friday reported 127 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for July 30, up from 105 the previous day, and the highest daily number since March 5 for locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 on the mainland. Read more

‘He could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Danny Morrison denied Sachin Tendulkar an elusive century

Danny Morrison was the bowler responsible for denying a young Sachin Tendulkar the feat of becoming the youngest ever Test centurion but the former New Zealand quick admits he spotted something special when he first bowled to the then teen-prodigy. Read more

This dangerous Android malware can steal your banking info, warns CERT-In

A new Android malware called ‘BlackRock’ was discovered two weeks back. This malware can steal data from at least 337 Android apps. CERT-In has now issued an alert against the BlackRock malware. Read more

Happy Birthday JK Rowling: Harry Potter, Ickabog author turns 55, a look at some of her work

Joanne Kathleen Rowling, better known as J.K. Rowling was born on July 31, 1965, in Yale, Gloucestershire, England. She shares her birthday with perhaps the most popular fictional character of our time and also her own creation, Harry Potter. Read more

Pune Police’s recent tweet is a treat for Potterheads. Seen it yet?

If you identify yourself as a Potterhead, chances are you know what’s special about today. For the uninitiated, read muggles, July 31 is considered a special day since it’s Harry Potter’s birthday. Pune Police’s Twitter handle has not only acknowledged the day but also referenced it to share an important message in their latest tweet. Read more

