China logs 127 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest since early March

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:55 IST

China on Friday reported 127 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for July 30, up from 105 the previous day, and the highest daily number since March 5 for locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 on the mainland.

Like for the last several days, the highest number of cases among the 124 locally transmitted ones – 112 -- were from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), the northwestern province where China is carrying out controversial de-radicalisation programmes among the mostly Uyghur minority community including putting them in high-security camps.

Of the 112 patients, one was in the Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture and the other 111 were in the regional capital Urumqi, 30 of whom were previously asymptomatic cases, the NHC said.

The remaining 11 cases were reported from Liaoning province, located in the northeast of China, the national health commission (NHC) said in its daily report on Friday.

Beijing is yet to share information about how the new infection cluster spread in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, which now has 526 cases.

The NHC was quick to link the new outbreak in Liaoning’s Dalian city to a seafood company like it had done in Beijing when new cases broke out in June.

The coronavirus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December where it was also linked to a seafood and meat market.

Urumqi has tightened the management of personnel flow after clusters of new Covid-19 infections were reported.

In principle, locals are required not to leave the city, if it is not necessary, official media reported.

Non-locals, who have stayed in Urumqi for at least 14 days from July 17 onwards, must carry green health codes and proof of both negative results of a nucleic acid test and an antibody test, conducted within seven days before leaving the city, official media said.

The city of Dalian, meanwhile, will undertake a second round of testing on residents in high-risk areas, following the resurgence of Covid-19.

The city as of Thursday has 68 locally transmitted cases of the infection.

More than 4 million samples have been collected for nucleic acid testing, health authorities said.

“A total of 21,999 medics have been mobilised to conduct nucleic acid tests at 4,297 testing sites across the city, with 4.09 million samples collected by midnight Wednesday,” Zhao Lian, deputy director of the municipal health commission, said.

As of Thursday, China has reported a total of 84,292 coronavirus cases and 4634 deaths.