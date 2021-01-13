News updates from Hindustan Times: 7 to be inducted into Karnataka cabinet today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: No berth for Congress defector Munirathna

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday finalised and sent seven names to Raj Bhavan as new ministers are set to take oath today. Read more

Bharat biotech dispatches first batch of Covaxin to Delhi, 10 other cities

Ahead of the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, India's first consignment of Covaxin was on Wednesday transported to Delhi and 10 other cities. Read more

Dense fog envelops Delhi; airport operations remain unaffected

The national Capital woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. Even as dense fog covered parts of Delhi, including the airport, officials said there was no impact on flight operations but low visibility procedures were set in place. Read more

Tesla enters India at last, registers as Tesla India Motors in Karnataka

American electric car maker Tesla has registered its Indian arm amid indications that the company is set to enter the country's automobile market. Read more

'He would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people were accusing him of': Langer slams criticism directed at Smith

Australia coach Justin Langer is miffed with the criticism directed at Steve Smith that he scuffed Rishabh Pant's guard. During the drink's interval on Day 5 of the Sydney Test, the stump camera recorded Smith shadow practicing at the crease where Pant was supposed to take strike. Read more

Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is a woman possessed in Netflix thriller, film out on Feb 26

The first teaser of Girl on the Train is finally out and gives a peek into its atmospheric and suspenseful world, with Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic woman who is also our (often unreliable) narrator. Read more

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s self care mantra will make your mental health thank you

When she is not busy slaying at exotic holiday destinations or nailing complex Yoga moves, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is busy promoting mental health and doing her bit to smash the stigma around it. Read more

Mumbai Police shares Da Vinci code of 'safety'. Seen it yet?

The Mumbai Police often uses their social media handles to share creative posts conveying cautionary information. Their latest share is a fine addition to this genre of advisory posts. This share, which hilariously highlights road safety rules, is a must check out. Here

'Farmers won't participate': Protestors reject SC order for talks with panel

In the latest episode of In Focus, Avik Saha, National Convener, Jai Kisan Andolan, said that protesting farmers will not participate in talks with the panel formed by the Supreme Court. Watch