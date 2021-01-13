Mumbai Police shares Da Vinci code of 'safety'. Seen it yet?

The Mumbai Police often uses their social media handles to share creative posts conveying cautionary information. Their latest share is a fine addition to this genre of advisory posts. This share, which hilariously highlights road safety rules, is a must check out.

Mumbai police shared an image along with the post on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts on January 12. The caption shared alongside the picture reads, "Da Vinci Code of 'Safety'". The post is complete with the hashtags, #RoadSafetyWeek and #WearSeatbelt.

The picture shows a depiction of Mona Lisa, the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci. Mona Lisa is shown sitting in the car with her seat belt on.

The picture, along with the play of words, implies that one should always wear a seat belt when on the road, much like Mona Lisa does.

Check out the share below:

If you are left impressed by Mumbai Police's creativity, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has nearly 15,000 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Amazing creativity". Another individual wrote, "Very true! Seat belts really save lives". "Mumbai police is the best," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?