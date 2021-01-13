Mumbai Police shares Da Vinci code of 'safety'. Seen it yet?
The Mumbai Police often uses their social media handles to share creative posts conveying cautionary information. Their latest share is a fine addition to this genre of advisory posts. This share, which hilariously highlights road safety rules, is a must check out.
Mumbai police shared an image along with the post on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts on January 12. The caption shared alongside the picture reads, "Da Vinci Code of 'Safety'". The post is complete with the hashtags, #RoadSafetyWeek and #WearSeatbelt.
The picture shows a depiction of Mona Lisa, the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci. Mona Lisa is shown sitting in the car with her seat belt on.
The picture, along with the play of words, implies that one should always wear a seat belt when on the road, much like Mona Lisa does.
Check out the share below:
If you are left impressed by Mumbai Police's creativity, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has nearly 15,000 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments.
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Amazing creativity". Another individual wrote, "Very true! Seat belts really save lives". "Mumbai police is the best," read one comment under the share.
What are your thoughts on this?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pasta to biscuit: Yellow grub becomes EU's first insect food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of a herd of deer frolicking in snow is an instant mood lifter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka reptile expert narrowly avoids being bitten by cobra while rescuing it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gifts foster daughter a car on her birthday. Her reaction is precious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Hyderabad crafts miniature gold kite, silver face mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials join hands to bring back bird species from brink of extinction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom’s ecstatic reaction to son passing bar exam is beyond wholesome. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People can’t stop gushing over the way this rescued dog looks at its human
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AI-powered collar that can detect 5 emotions tells dog parents what is in a bark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police shares Da Vinci code of 'safety'. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This galaxy cluster is almost 10 billion light years away from Earth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grizzly bears enjoy eating some honey in this sweet video. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police shares a clip from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, says ‘smort’ people do this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare recording shows black panther fighting an anaconda. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Well-loved venues at New York City receive financial boosts by online campaigns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox