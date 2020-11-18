News updates from Hindustan Times: 72 students in Haryana test positive for coronavirus; state won’t shut all schools and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:47 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

72 students in Haryana test Covid-19 positive; State won’t shut all schools

Only the schools where Covid-19 positive cases have been detected will remain shut for two weeks, Haryana's education minister Kanwar Pal said after 72 students of 12 government schools in Haryana's Rewari tested positive for Covid-19. The testing was done on a random basis as movement has gone up during the festive season.

‘Committed to partnering with the Government of India’: Twitter in its apology note

In a written apology to a key parliamentary panel for wrongly showing Ladakh in China, Twitter on Wednesday said that it was committed to serving the public and earning and maintaining their trust."Earning and maintaining the trust of the people on our service is of the utmost importance.

US Navy plans to revive formation focused on Indian and Pacific oceans

The US Navy plans to revive a tactical formation that will focus on the Indian and Pacific Oceans and work with partners such as India and Singapore to cope with potential contingencies, a top American naval defence official has said.

Leonid meteor shower to reach peak today: When and where to watch

The Leonid meteor shower which usually takes place in mid-November every year is expected to grace Mumbai's skies past November 18 midnight. People living in areas with low pollution levels will be able to witness Leonid's grandeur with their naked eyes.

‘Read, and re-read his list of big scalps in IPL 2020’: Mohammed Kaif wants R Ashwin to be in India T20I team

Ravichandran Ashwin had a good IPL in the UAE, where he picked up 13 wickets in 15 games for Delhi Capitals and conceded at an economy rate of 7.66. Ashwin got the wickets of some big players which included the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

George Clooney gave $1 million in cash to 14 of his closest friends after Gravity became a blockbuster: ‘Without them I don’t have any of this’

Actor George Clooney took care of his closest friends after he came into a truckload of cash. He gifted 14 of his friends $1 million each after his film Gravity became a runaway box office hit.He said in a recent interview that he had just met his future wife Amal at the time, and didn't really have anyone but his friends to thank for his success. And so he came up with the plan to invite them over to his house, express his gratitude and hand them bags full of cash.