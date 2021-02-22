News updates from Hindustan Times: Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today, wife's turn tomorrow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata in connection with a coal pilferage case. Read more

‘Another lockdown unaffordable’: Maharashtra minister Tope urges people to follow Covid-19 norms

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on February 18, said on Monday another lockdown will be dangerous for the state and appealed to the people to follow the Covid-19 safety protocols. Read more

Toolkit case: Delhi Police seek another 5-day custody of Disha Ravi

The Delhi Police on Monday sought another five-day custody of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with an online toolkit which the police claimed was created by her in support of farmers protesting against Centre's farm laws. Read more

MP, Chattisgarh witness spike in daily cases of Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been reporting a surge in their daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), even as the country’s active caseload has seen an uptick over the past few days. Read more

Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten

Making us root for her glamorous vibes as we enter a new week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra lent a glimmering appeal as she flooded the Internet with pictures of her in a bold shoulder gown. Read more

Xiaomi launches Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) in India

As rumoured before, Xiaomi today unveiled two new audio products in India - Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W). Read more

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh married her after goon threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that her husband, Ritesh, married her under unusual circumstances, after some goon tried to kidnap her 'at gunpoint. Read more

Man caught on camera spitting on rotis at wedding, arrested by Meerut Police

A disgusting incident was caught on camera at a wedding feast in Meerut. A video that's gone viral shows a man spitting on rotis before putting them inside the tandoor. Read more

Watch: First high dam on Yamuna raises environmental concerns



