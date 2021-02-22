Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today, wife's turn tomorrow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata in connection with a coal pilferage case.

The questioning lasted for three hours after which the CBI team left Menaka Gambhir's residence in Kolkata. Two women officers were also part of the CBI team.

Gambhir is the sister of Banerjee's wife Rujira who told the CBI earlier in the day that she will be available for examination in connection with the case at her residence in Harish Mukherjee Road between 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday.

Abhishek, the Trinamool Congress's Diamond Harbour MP, is the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The CBI had, on Sunday, visited his residence to serve a notice to his wife for questioning in connection with the case.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket Manjhi alias Lala, Eastern Coalfield Ltd General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar (of then Kunustoria area now Pandaveswar area) and Jayesh Chandra Rai (Kajor area), besides ECL Chief of Security Tanmay Das, Area Security Inspector, Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai and SSI and security in-charge Kajor area Debashish Mukherjee.

The CBI probe has added fuel to the political tussle between TMC and BJP prior to the polls.

TMC is worried after CBI summoned Rujira Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee's wife). West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "They said 'We aren't afraid of rats'. It can't be that you do wrong and stand by it. If you haven't done anything wrong, go and answer. CBI sending notice means something is wrong."

The questioning took place on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal for a few hours to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in the poll-bound state.