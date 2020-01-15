News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief

Army chief Gen M M Naravane hailed the abrogation of Article 370 as a “historic step” while speaking at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground here on Tuesday.

‘Not India’s way to be a disruptionist power’: Foreign minister S Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India should become a stabilising power in the world.

Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells Supreme Court

The government will implement the recommendations of the Justice SN Dhingra-led special team that re-examined nearly 190 criminal cases connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assasination of prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

National Population Register exercise on despite protests, pilot project started

Despite the opposition against National Population Register (NPR) - a biometric database of ordinary residents of India - preparations are on in full swing to update it. Enumerators are being trained to collect data and a “pre-test” or pilot project has already started.

Gangubai Kathiawadi first look: Alia Bhatt will pierce your soul as a gun-wielding brothel owner. Who was Gangubai?

Alia Bhatt shared the first look in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi on social media on Wednesday. The actor plays the woman often called the ‘madam of Kamathipura’ in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Emily Ratajkowski: Celebs show how to get that date night look right

Going for a date is an exciting time for any girl, and provides an amazing escape from one’s mundane life. Finally, the chance to let down your hair and have a fun night even though getting ready for the actual date can be quite excruciating.

ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma named ODI player of the year, Ben Stokes chosen world player of the year

After a stunning year in both Test and ODI cricket, England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year.

