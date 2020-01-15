e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
'Not India's way to be a disruptionist power': Foreign minister S Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue

‘Not India’s way to be a disruptionist power’: Foreign minister S Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue

More than 100 countries are taking part in the fifth edition of the event.

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Foreign minister S Jaishankar speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Twitter/@raisinadialogue)
         

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India should become a stabilising power in the world.

“I think it is not India’s way to be a disruptionist power internationally, I think we should be a stablising power. There are already enough forces of disruption in the world. Somebody needs to make up a bit,” Jaishankar said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

The event is backed by the external affairs ministry, and this year’s focus is on geopolitics and geo-economics.

“It is also not the India way to be self-centered, to be mercantilist. Therefore, it’s important to be global, law abiding, consultative,” the minister said adding that the country needs to get over its past image.

“There was a time when we spoke more than what we did; it is changing now,” Jaishankar added.

More than 100 countries are taking part in the fifth edition of the event. There are more than 700 international participants, including Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The MEA said in a statement that the dialogue is India’s “contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades”.

