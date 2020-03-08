News updates from Hindustan Times: Allahabad HC to hear today case on hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters in UP and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 09:15 IST

Allahabad HC to hear case on hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters in UP

The Allahabad high court has taken suo moto cognizance of the Lucknow administration’s move of putting up hoardings with pictures of those accused of violence during the anti-CAA protest in December last year. Read more

Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert

The three people from Kerala who contracted coronavirus (Covid-19) recovered without the use of any drugs, and India has adequate supply of the combination of two antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and AIDS and are being used to treat Sars-CoV-2, said a scientist at one of the labs run by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on the condition of anonymity. Read more

Debit cardholders can now withdraw from ATMs: Yes Bank

Crisis-hit Yes Bank has said customers can withdraw money with their debit cards, days after the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) took control of the private lender, imposed limits on withdrawals and said it would work on a revival plan. Read more

52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India

The central government expanded the network of laboratories designated to test samples of suspected coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases to 52 on Saturday in wake of 34 confirmed cases. Read more

India vs Australia, women’s T20 World Cup final: Hard-Kaur fans want to do it for the skipper

The Indian women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the pre-match press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup final said, “I just want the World Cup Trophy as my birthday gift on Sunday.” Read more

How Bollywood’s feminism changed from male bashing to fighting patriarchy

Bollywood has had a chequered history when it comes to portraying feminism and women in films. Women on the silver screen have either surrendered to the male dominance or merely taken upon the chauvinist role of men. Read more

‘Choosing a Congress president, democratically’, writes Ramachandra Guha

“Calls from within the Congress for electing a new president presumed a one-off event, with individual candidates putting themselves forward, and the 1,200-odd members of the All India Congress Committee voting,” writes historian Ramachandra Guha. Read more