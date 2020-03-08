e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Yes Bank crisis: In late-night tweet, Yes Bank says debit cardholders can now withdraw from ATMs

Yes Bank crisis: In late-night tweet, Yes Bank says debit cardholders can now withdraw from ATMs

Yes Bank, in a letter on Friday, assured its customers that their “deposits are safe”. The government and RBI have also assured that account holders’ money was safe with the bank and that it will be restructured soon.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 07:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
YES Bank account holders queue at Sagar Tech Plaza Branch at Saki Naka Junction in Mumbai on Saturday.
YES Bank account holders queue at Sagar Tech Plaza Branch at Saki Naka Junction in Mumbai on Saturday. (Shashi S Kashyap/HT Photo )
         

Crisis-hit Yes Bank has said customers can withdraw money with their debit cards, days after the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) took control of the private lender, imposed limits on withdrawals and said it would work on a revival plan.

“You can now make withdrawals using your YES BANK Debit Card both at YES BANK and other bank ATMs. Thanks for your patience. @RBI @FinMinIndia,” bank tweeted late on Friday.

Thousands of panic-gripped Yes Bank customers have been queueing up to withdraw their money after the central bank capped the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account per month.

RBI’s directive which came into effect at 6am on Friday will be effective till April 3, 2020.

Yes Bank, in a letter on Friday, assured its customers that their “deposits are safe”. The government and RBI have also assured that account holders’ money was safe with the bank and that it will be restructured soon.

India’s biggest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has expressed its willingness to make an investment in Yes Bank and participate in its reconstruction scheme, RBI has said. It will receive suggestions on it up to March 9 and thereafter take a final view.

SBI said on Saturday it will pick up a 49% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 2450 crore and clarified that all the deposits and liabilities of the reconstructed bank will continue in the “same manner”.

A scheme floated on Friday to bail out the cash-strapped lender by the central said SBI shall pick up a 49% stake in the reconstituted Yes Bank. ‘Yes Bank Ltd Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’ is largely dependent on the infusion of funds by the government-owned SBI.

tags
top news
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
In late-night tweet, Yes Bank says debit cardholders can withdraw from ATMs
In late-night tweet, Yes Bank says debit cardholders can withdraw from ATMs
95 legislators from across parties skip panel meets
95 legislators from across parties skip panel meets
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Women’s participation in labour market reflects a declining trend
Women’s participation in labour market reflects a declining trend
Nepal citizen, who worked in South Delhi, found hanging from tree near IIT
Nepal citizen, who worked in South Delhi, found hanging from tree near IIT
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news