News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam flood situation grim, over 24 lakh affected and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam flood situation grim, over 24 lakh affected and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jul 21, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man shifts his cattle from the flood water to safer place at Puthimari village in Darrang, Assam.
A man shifts his cattle from the flood water to safer place at Puthimari village in Darrang, Assam.(ANI)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam flood situation continues to remain grim, over 24 lakh people still affected

Assam’s flood situation continued to remain grim on Tuesday, as over 24 lakh people are still hit hard across the north-eastern state, which keeps a date with monsoon fury every year. Read More

Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live

The annual Amarnnath yatra has been cancelled due to the continuous rise in Covid 19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Tuesday said the virtual darshan of one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimages devoted to lord Shiva will continue to be telecast live during the morning and evening prayers, which will continue at the shrine. Read More

Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order

After banning 59 apps of Chinese origin, the government on Tuesday directed them to ensure strict compliance to its orders, and warned of serious action in case of any violation, according to an official source. Read More

Kangana Ranaut’s team says ‘don’t misguide’ after Swara Bhasker shares old video

Kangana Ranaut’s team accused Swara Bhasker of misguiding people, when she shared an old video of the Queen actor dismissing the insider-outsider divide. Read More

It will be a full-fledged IPL most likely in the UAE: Brijesh Patel

Brijesh Patel, chairman of the IPL Governing Council, has confirmed that the BCCI has picked the United Arab Emirates as the venue for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and that plans are in motion to ensure a full-fledged tournament is hosted and not just a truncated one. Read More

OnePlus Nord with six cameras launched: Price, specs and availability

OnePlus has finally lifted the lid off from its much-anticipated and ‘affordable’ smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The smartphone has launched in India and will be made available soon. Read More

Masked Mona Lisa, Frida Kahlo: Artist recreates famous paintings with coronavirus era twist

Canada-based photo artist Genevieve Blais’ work is all about historical and theoretical narratives. And in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the artist took to Instagram and started the page, Plague History, to recreate iconic classic artworks in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

LED mask takes the spotlight after gold and silver versions

After it was announced that masks are among the essential ways to prevent the spread of the virus, people around the country have taken some rather unique and quirky steps. Another addition in that list is this mask laced with LED lights. Read More

VIDEO: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job

One of the biggest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown seem to be India’s sportspersons. Ali Ansari, a Delhi resident and a decathlete, has been forced to sell fruits from a cart due to financial woes. Watch the video for full story.

