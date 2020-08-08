News updates from Hindustan Times: Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients spread virus similar to symptomatic ones, finds study and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 09:22 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Soaked in blood of injured’: Locals rush in to save Air India Express passengers

Dozens of local residents rushed to the airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday as they heard a “terrible thud” after the Air India Express plane overshot the tabletop runway at the airport and fell into a valley 35 feet below. Read more

ED questions Rhea Chakraborty for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty for over eight hours on Friday in a money-laundering case it has registered in connection with Bollywood celebrity Sushant Singh Raput’s suspected suicide on June 14. Read more

Study finds asymptomatic Covid-19 patients spread virus similar to symptomatic ones

A South Korean study, published in medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, has found that asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19 spread the virus similar to the symptomatic patients. Read more

‘Our thoughts are with everyone’: UN aviation body ‘saddened’ by Kerala plane crash

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations’ specialised agency for aviation, expressed grief over the tragic plane crash that occurred in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday. Read more

Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni on same page as leaders: Former India spinner Maninder Singh picks Sourav Ganguly as the best India captain

Maninder who has represented India in 35 Tests and 49 ODIs between 1982 and 19993 taking 88 and 66 wickets respectively, believes it is very important for a captain to instill belief in his team and also back his players. Read more

Kriti Sanon posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sun will shine again’

Actor Kriti Sanon has shared a post on social media, in which she has expressed the importance of waiting patiently for the storm to subside, and for the sun to shine again. Read more

Capybara gets pranked by naughty meerkat, video will make you laugh out loud. Watch

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a clip shows a meerkat’s mischievous practical joke may just brighten up your morning. Read more