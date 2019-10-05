News updates from Hindustan Times: 29 protesters arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

29 protesters arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Congress accuses PM Modi of empty rhetoric on environment

The Mumbai police said on Saturday that they have arrested 29 people near Aarey colony who were protesting the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation’s (MMRC) tree felling operation to build a car shed. Police said the arrested people will be produced in a local court. Read more

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party, two days after he quit party’s election committees and accused his political rivals of “selling tickets” for the upcoming state polls. Read more

In INX case, 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on ‘selective targeting’ of officers

Seventy-one retired bureaucrats on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the prosecution of four former officials of the Finance Ministry in the INX Media case and asserted that such action will demotivate diligent and honest officers from taking important decisions. Read more

10 hurt in grenade attack by militants on security patrol in Kashmir’s Anantnag

At least 10 people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside Deputy Commissioner’s office in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said. The terrorists hurled a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded complex in Anantnag town, 55 km from here, around 11 am, the official said. Read more

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag

Rohit Sharma has been much-maligned for his inefficient display in Test matches. Even though he has achieved great heights in his limited-overs career, Rohit has never been able to stake his claim in the Indian Test side. But this was before the first Test against South Africa in Vishakhapatnam. Read more

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War to get sequel? Director Siddharth Anand says he always wanted a franchise

After the blockbuster opening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller War, director Siddharth Anand has said that a sequel could be on the cards. At Friday’s success bash of the film, Anand said that he’d always intended for War to be a franchise-starter. Read here more

Why we eat more with others than when alone

People eat more with friends and family than when dining alone, according to a new study released on Saturday that suggests that the phenomenon called ‘social facilitation’ is a possible throwback to our early ancestors’ approach to survival. Read more

How the world sees India’s Kashmir policy | Opinion

Was the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States of America and the United Nations an “outstanding” success, or has Kashmir been internationalised to India’s disadvantage? It’s an intriguing question, and the answer is neither clear-cut nor uncontested. However, most analysts would agree the Bharatiya Janata Party’s hyperbole is unwarranted. Read more

