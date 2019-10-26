News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader, meet with governor next and all the latest news at this hour 

india

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manohar Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader, meet with governor next

Manohar Lal Khattar, who is all set to become the chief minister of Haryana for the second straight term, will meet governor Satyadev Narayan Arya in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake claim to form the government.

Khattar reached Chandigarh from New Delhi this morning to attend the BJP legislative party meeting where he was unanimously elected the legislative party leader. Read more

BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal

West Bengal accounted for more than half the cases of ‘infiltration’ into India in 2017 and more than 60% between 2014 and 2017, the Crime in India data released by the National Crime Records Bureau last week has revealed.

Infiltration has been a matter of intense political controversy in Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have locked horns over the former’s threat to drive out infiltrators. Read more

Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue

The two-year old boy who fell into an open borewell in a Trichy town in Tamil Nadu on Friday has not been rescued till writing of this report on Saturday as he slipped from a depth of 25 feet to 70 feet after the tube-well caved in during the rescue efforts. The boy is alive and safe as per a medical team on the spot. Read more

‘It’s a win-win’: Ravi Shastri reacts on Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president

Days after Sourav Ganugly’s appointment as the 39th president of BCCI, India head coach Ravi Shastri said the move is an indication that Indian cricket is going towards the right direction. Ganguly and Shastri had their own share of differences in the past but both seemed to have buried that for good. After taking over as BCCI president, Ganguly too had made it clear that there was no question of thinking about removing Shastri from the coaching job as Team India has done exceedingly well under him. Shastri, on Friday, returned the favour by welcoming Ganguly in his new role. Read more

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 trillion, highest since 2012

America’s budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday.

The deficit jumped by 26 per cent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outstripped tax receipts in the wake of the 2017 Republican-led tax cuts. Read more

5 beautiful Himalayan villages of North Bengal you must visit

The image that pops up in the minds of every Indian when the name of ‘North-Bengal’ is taken is of unadulterated and uncontaminated natural splendour. Some of the major districts which fall in the region of North Bengal in the Indian side (within the state of West Bengal) are Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar etc. Read more

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 12:58 IST