Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:23 IST

The two-year old boy who fell into an open borewell in a Trichy town in Tamil Nadu on Friday has not been rescued till writing of this report on Saturday as he slipped from a depth of 25 feet to 70 feet after the tube-well caved in during the rescue efforts. The boy is alive and safe as per a medical team on the spot.

Six teams are pressed into rescue that has also seen four failed attempts to lift the toddler using a rope with a knot at Nadukattuppatti village near Manaparai town in Trichy district, about 370 km from Chennai.

The boy’s mother Kalamary was in tears while stitching a rescue bag for the rescue teams trying to retrieve her son on Saturday.

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell, dug up by his father, in an ironic turn of events on Friday evening and his neighbours alerted the family upon hearing his cries, said Trichy Police SP Zia Ul Haq.

“His father, Recto Arockiaraj, had dug the borewell for agricultural purposes. The child is at a depth of 25 - 30 feet and efforts are on to rescue him. We will bring him out shortly,” Zia Ul Haq had said yesterday.

Efforts to dig up a parallel channel next to the borewell didn’t yield the desired results, the boy was being supplied with Oxygen to aid breathing.

A robotic device from Madurai was requisitioned yesterday and rescue teams from Salem and Namakkal were rushed to Nadukattuppatti, police said on Friday.

A two-year-old boy died after he was stuck inside a borewell for nearly 110 hours in Punjab’s Sangrur in June.

Hundreds of deaths have been reported due to children falling into open borewells in the country. The Supreme Court had finalized a set of guidelines to prevent such incidents in 2010 and had directed all the States to cap all discarded and abandoned borewells and to properly fence all the working wells to prevent such incidents. The apex court had made Panchayat Raj institutions responsible for monitoring and implementation in the rural areas and municipal corporations along with the respective public health departments in Urban areas.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 12:12 IST