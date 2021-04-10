News updates from HT: Need to remove age criteria, scale up Covid-19 vaccination, says Kejriwal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No lockdown but new restrictions in Delhi will be announced soon, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said there is a need to remove age criteria and scale up the Covid-19 vaccination process, adding that there will be no lockdown in the national capital. Read more

Rahul Gandhi raises migrants' issue, blames Centre's policy failure for Covid-19 2nd wave

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre on Saturday for their “failed policies” which he said has led to a second wave of Covid-19 all over the country, adding that migrants have been forced to leave once again. Read more

'He does it on slow wickets what not many can do': Virat Kohli says 'opposition gets nervous' about AB de Villiers

The first match of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League was a cliffhanger as it went right down to the last ball to determine the winner of the game. Read more

Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Taimur stretching on a yoga mat with funny caption, fan calls him 'upcoming Indian yogi'

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son, Taimur, seems to be following in her footsteps and taking an interest in yoga. Or maybe not. She shared a picture of him stretching on a yoga mat with a rather funny caption: “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know. #LockdownYoga.” She also added laughing emojis. Read more

Virat Kohli reacts to Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ viral ad

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has taken the Internet by storm with his appearance in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. Read more

IPL 2021 rolls as pandemic worsens: How the league may be a blessing in disguise

The Indian Premier League has kicked off amid rising Covid cases in the country. The 52-day event will see players spend their time in bio bubbles. Authorities have also appointed bubble integrity management executives to ensure that players and the coaching staff remain protected at all times. Watch more