News updates from HT at 1 pm: Passengers from India to quarantine for 10 days, says Italy and all the latest news

Covid-19: Italy says passengers from India to quarantine for 10 days

A flight from New Delhi arrived Wednesday evening in Rome carrying 210 passengers, who will be placed in mandatory quarantine. Read more

‘Special and privileged partnership’: Russian ambassador says after 2 flights carrying Covid-19 supplies land in India

Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Thursday said that two flights from Russia, carrying Covid-19 supplies, have landed in India. The supplies included oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors and medicines. Read more

Kangana Ranaut asks Chetan Bhagat to ‘stop hating India’ as he questions using India-made vaccines instead of the ‘best’

Actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at author Chetan Bhagat for questioning the unavailability of the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna in India. He called the second wave of the pandemic a ‘war-like situation’ and said that the vaccines must be bought from other countries. Read more

IPL 2021, MI Predicted XI vs RR: Will Mumbai Indians still remain unchanged?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have experienced a mixed bag of results in the initial stage of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season. After five games, Mumbai finds itself fourth in the points table, having lost three and won two. Read more

Covid-19 impact: Honda halts two-wheeler production across all four plants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has become the latest vehicle manufacturer in India to force shut its production amid rising cases of Covid-19 and the crisis it has created across the country. Read more

Watch: Russian flights with Covid-19 emergency aid lands in India

Two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines and other essential pharmaceutical items landed in India to help the country in its fight against the Covid-19 surge. Watch more



