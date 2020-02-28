News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm | ‘Shielding big names’: CBI vs CBI in Delhi court and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers

The two investigating officers (IOs) in a bribery case allegedly involving senior officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sparred in a special court on Friday. Read more

Rs 5,000 for info on Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators: MNS’ posters in Aurangabad

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has put up posters in the state’s Aurangabad city announcing cash reward to those who can give information on illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Read more

‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots

Author Chetan Bhagat has expressed disappointment over the violence which has gripped Delhi, and led to the deaths of 38 people. Read more

IMF, World Bank ready to supply funds to fight coronavirus, says spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are ready to provide countries in need with immediate emergency funding to fight the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Thursday. Read more

India vs New Zealand prediction: India predicted XI for 2nd Test - Few big changes on the cards

If India’s World Test Championship campaign needed a wake-up call then Wellington acted as the perfect alarm bell. India were outplayed pretty much in all departments to succumb to a 10 wicket-loss – their first in the World Test Championship - in the opening Test against New Zealand. Read more

Heropanti 2 first look: Tiger Shroff announces sequel, says ‘blessed to be carrying forward another franchise’. See pics

Actor Tiger Shroff, who will be seen next in Baaghi 3, has announced his next project -- Heropanti 2. Read more

Remembering Henry James, the author of The Portrait of a Lady

Born on April 15, 1843, the works of Henry James often juxtapose Old World sensibilities with that of the New World. Read more

Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions: Gray colour is boring, but display steals the show

Samsung may have stumbled in the budget and mid-range segments, but its premium phones have remained top-notch. Take the Galaxy S-series for example. Read more