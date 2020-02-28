e-paper
India News / Rs 5000 for info on Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators: MNS' posters in Aurangabad

Rs 5000 for info on Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators: MNS’ posters in Aurangabad

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS said in the posters that anyone providing information about alleged infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh will receive Rs 5000. The MNS refers to Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MNS has put up posters in the state's Aurangabad city announcing cash reward to those who can give information on illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.
MNS has put up posters in the state’s Aurangabad city announcing cash reward to those who can give information on illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.(ANI Twitter)
         

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has put up posters in the state’s Aurangabad city announcing cash reward to those who can give information on illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS said in the posters that anyone providing information about alleged infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh will receive Rs 5000. The MNS refers to Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

Thackeray, who recently shifted to ‘Hindutva’ from his earlier ‘Marathi Manoos’ plank, has been looking to gain ground in Aurangabad which has been the citadel of the MNS’s arch-rival, the Shiv Sena.

The party chief led a rally demanding the expulsion of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators in Mumbai earlier this month. It was the first rally by Thackeray after he steered the MNS towards a hardline Hindutva and changed the party flag.

Raj Thackeray has also come out strongly in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The MNS’ Pune unit had also launched a campaign to weed out Bangladeshis living illegally in the city.

The MNS has been going through a rough phase since 2014 as it lost power in the Nashik Municipal Corporation and its tally in the Maharastra assembly came down to just one in both the 2014 and 2019 polls, from 13 in the 2009 polls.

After embracing the Hindutva ideology, Thackeray has reportedly started to grow close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against which he had run a campaign in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls last year.

