News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: ‘This is a lopsided panel,’ Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:53 IST

‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home

US lawmakers expressed concern once again with restrictions and detentions in Jammu and Kashmir at a highly partisan hearing on Thursday of a congressionally-mandated human rights body that has been charged with fielding a “lopsided ” panel of witnesses, most of whom are known for their virulent hostility to India. Read more.

‘No way to treat citizens’: Supreme Court rebukes ED on plea against Shivakumar bail

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Enforcement Directorate appeal against release of Congress leader DK Shivakumar on bail, with an observation that the way the federal agency was treating citizens was not right. “This wasn’t the way to treat citizens,” Justice RF Nariman remarked before dismissing the ED’s appeal. Read more.

No protection for women visiting Sabarimala, says Kerala minister day before temple opens

The Left-led government in Kerala said on Friday it has no plan to give protection and take women to the Sabarimala, a day after the Supreme Court kept the doors of hilltop shrine open to women for now but decided to set up a larger bench to revisit its verdict from last year from a wider perspective. Read more.

Arvind Kejriwal puts off decision on odd-even scheme in Delhi to Monday

A decision on extending the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in national capital Delhi will be taken on Monday, November 18, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Kejriwal said the air quality was predicted to improve over the next two-three days. “So we will take a call on Monday,” he said. Read more.

Right ‘doses’ of yoga can reduce anxiety, depression

Published in the Journal of Psychiatric Practice, the study from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) provided evidence that yoga can be a helpful complementary treatment for clinical depression or major depressive disorder. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: In his own inimitable way, how Ajinkya Rahane wrested back momentum

Day 2 started with a number of boundaries and Bangladesh looked rather deflated. Mominul was in a quandary - he knew he had to pick up wickets to stay afloat, but he could not afford to leak runs as well. This was the conundrum which faced him and as a result, he resorted to a rather defensive field. His fast bowlers were dishing out few docile deliveries every over and this gave India a solid start. Read more.

Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Arjun-Malaika pose with Katy Perry as Karan Johar plays the perfect host. See inside pics

In pictures and video clips that are now online, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Sanya Kapoor, his wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya were all seen at the party. Also seen were Jacqueline Fernandez and Kajol. Read more.